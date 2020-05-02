Empty Quad-City sports complexes a sign of the (pandemic) times

Moline Parks Director Eric Griffith, new to the job, says Green Valley has adjusted and filled its tournament slate from July through September, provided the governor gives complexes statewide the OK to open.

He says everything hinges on safety guidelines that will come with the state's re-opening. The days, though, of 1,500 people walking freely through TBK on a Saturday or a 1,000 at the Hitmen Complex on championship Sunday, might be a thing of the past.

"We have two weeks in Illinois to see what happens in Iowa,'' said Griffith. "I believe that will be a chance to see how things go when it opens. You hear things on what will happen, but we will just have to wait and see. It's important revenue, but the safety of all involved is more important.''

Pieritz says he has adjusted, but is playing the wait-n-see game like everyone else.

"We are adding dates and moving tournaments back,'' he said. " However, we aren't sure how teams are going to respond once we get the all clear. We've had several teams say they will play through the fall, some have said they will only play until early July, others have said if they don't play by June they will throw the towel in on the season. Everyone is responding differently and much of that is due to the unknown.''