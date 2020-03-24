Economic programs to assist workers, employers affected by coronavirus gaining some clarity

Pappas Wright P.C., a law firm with offices in the Quad-Cities and Chicago, has an explanation on its website: https://www.pappaswright.com/2020/03/employer-alert-regarding-covid-19/.

Programs discussed last week seem to be gathering more clarity, and guidance could come from the federal level soon. The Chamber has a daily recap of each day's activities on its website at https://quadcitieschamber.com/news/blog/covid-19.

Rumler reiterated that employers should talk to existing lenders before filling out a document for a Small Business Administration loan, for example, because that could impact existing financing.

Rumler also said businesses should be flexible moving forward and track how coronavirus has affected their business on a regular, if not daily, basis.

“Tap into the resources and expertise that exists around them, be good to one another. If you have a favorite place of business, pick up the phone or email or stop by and touch base with them,” he said.