Deere & Co. to lay off 105 in Dubuque
John Deere Logo
Rick Rector

Layoffs are coming to John Deere Dubuque Works. No Quad-Cities Deere facilities will be affected.

Ken Golden, Deere & Company’s director of global public relations, said Friday Deere has informed 105 employees of John Deere Dubuque Works that they will be placed on indefinite layoff effective April 6.

“Each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with customer demand for products from their individual factory,” he said. “No other Deere location is included in this announcement.”

This move comes as little movement has occurred in the agriculture community following two trade deals in recent weeks. The U.S. signed off on a new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), commonly referred to as USMCA, as well as a first phase trade deal with China.

Layoffs occurred in the Quad-Cities in recent months too, including 57 workers who were laid off on Jan. 6 from Deere Davenport Works.

Meanwhile, Deere has recently temporarily closed its Chinese operations amid the coronavirus outbreak and continues to monitor the situation for when those facilities could be reopened. Deere employees in China are able to work remotely, and the Moline-based company’s employees are restricted from traveling to and from China until a later time.

Deere will host a quarterly earnings call as well as its annual meeting at its headquarters in Moline later this month.

