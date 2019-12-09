Deere & Co. to lay off 57 from Davenport Works on Jan. 6

“This action is taken in response to current market conditions,” Golden said in an emailed statement. “Each Deere factory must balance the size of its production workforce with customer demand for products from their individual factory.”

He said no other Deere facility is affected by this newest layoff announcement.

“When Deere recently announced its fourth-quarter earnings as well as its expectations for the 2020 fiscal year, we said we expected net sales of Deere construction and forestry equipment to decline 10% to 15% for fiscal year 2020,” Golden said.

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, hearing the news Monday, said Deere & Co. is an important part of the community.

“Their employees are a valued part of our community, and I know John Deere holds them in high esteem. If they have to make some layoffs, I know they work very hard at getting them back to work as quickly as possible,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 2 Angry 5

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.