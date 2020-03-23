Deere & Co. removes its 2020 financial forecast amid COVID-19 concerns

There was cautious optimism in the manufacturing sector about a month ago when Deere & Company beat analyst predictions on its first-quarter financials.
Now, Deere has removed its 2020 financial guidance, or what it was forecasting for revenue and expenses this year, amid the growing COVID-19, or new coronavirus, outbreak.
Deere disclosed the move in a federal Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning.
“The ultimate magnitude of COVID-19, including the extent of its impact on Deere & Company’s financial and operational results, which could be material, will be determined by the length of time that the pandemic continues, its effect on the demand for the company’s products and services and the supply chain, as well as the effect of government regulations imposed in response to the pandemic,” Deere officials wrote in the filing.
Domestic operations continue after federal U.S. officials last week deemed Deere an essential critical infrastructure business, and Deere has implemented other actions, such as social distancing in the workplace and travel restrictions for employees. The Moline-based manufacturer also continues its operation in overseas markets “to the extent possible.”
“These operations, however, may be affected by issues such as remote working arrangements, adherence to social distancing guidelines, and other COVID-19-related challenges,” Deere wrote Monday morning.
“Presently, certain of the company’s facilities are reducing operations and, in some cases, are temporarily shutting down operations due to the effect of the coronavirus.”
Any reductions or temporary shutdowns are currently happening outside of the United States and impacting the supply chain in Asia, Europe and South America, according to a statement from Deere.
Deere temporarily closed its facilities in China for a time earlier this year amid the spread of COVID-19 at that time. Deere officials have worked with Chinese municipal officials to bring those facilities back online.
Due to these circumstances and the evolving situation, such as the supply chain, logistics and demand for Deere products, Deere withdrew its financial outlook for 2020. Deere will likely update that outlook during its second-quarter earnings announcement and conference call slated for May 22.
Meanwhile, Deere recently launched a dedicated page on its website to COVID-19-related issues. One item asks John Deere Financial lease/financing customers with coronavirus-related financial hardships to call 800-325-0130 or visit MyJohnDeere.com.
The site also says Deere will waive copays, coinsurance, and deductibles for COVID-19 testing for employees.
COVID-19 update from around the Q-C
Michael Slyter, owner of QC Custom Tees & More in Silvis, was just brainstorming with staff when the proverbial light bulb went on and they came up with an idea. Through his Facebook page, Slyter is offering a link to various restaurants that they can pass on to their best customers, or anyone that wants to help out. Anyone purchasing a T-shirt or a hoody, he will give $5 to that restaurant.
A 45-year fundraising staple, Alleman High School's Father Mirabelli Heritage Ball is going virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The designation means the company will be allowed to stay open.
As a Scott County resident Saturday became the first person who lives in the Quad-Cities to test positive for COVID-19, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pri…
In the midst of an animated conversation with a fellow rider, Rock Island's James Scott marched off the bus Friday afternoon, shaking his head…
At the beginning of the week, as the coronavirus pandemic surged, public officials focused on workplaces. Now as one of the most extraordinary…
Steve Coulston stared out the large picture window at his Rock Island barbershop at an empty 30th Street.
Community Health Care offering curbside care for people with respiratory illnesses. Service offered in Davenport, Rock Island, Moline and Clinton
They stood, dressed in medical gloves, gowns and masks, jostled by the gusting winds, gathering information and dispensing care to those in need.
From nervous to 'think positive,' Quad-Citians react to COVID-19
It’s hard to believe it was only little more than a week ago that President Trump was halting European travel and the Grand Parade, a Quad-Cit…
What a difference a year makes, or in today’s environment, a month.
Spring break is now over in every district in the Quad-Cities. But instead of helping their kids get back into the swing of things in school, …
A man in his 60s has become the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County.
Dear young people:
DES MOINES — The COVID-19 pandemic that is forcing employees to work from home and school children to seek online instruction is shining a bri…
Illinois, Iowa governors offer COVID-19 updates. Iowa Gov. Reynolds says Iowa is 'not at the place' for shelter-in-place
The governors of Illinois and Iowa took to live video streams Sunday, offering updates on the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in thei…