Daily record: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Hess, Jacob John, 2/9/1974, of 1302 1/2 4th Ave. #1, Moline; guilty finding entered July 13 on domestic battery/physical contact July 13 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $2,039 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 7 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/physical contact.

Hicks, Christopher R., 12/19/1981, of 1925 5th St., East Moline; charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing p9olice/21 mph over and meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams and meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams and mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams heroin/analog.