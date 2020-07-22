Daily record: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

ROCK ISLANDCOUNTY FELONIES
Hess, Jacob John, 2/9/1974, of 1302 1/2 4th Ave. #1, Moline; guilty finding entered July 13 on domestic battery/physical contact July 13 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $2,039 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 7 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/physical contact.
Hicks, Christopher R., 12/19/1981, of 1925 5th St., East Moline; charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing p9olice/21 mph over and meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams and meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams and mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams heroin/analog.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Haney, Loretta S., 4/23/1986, of 342 12th St., East Moline; withheld judgment/supervision July 1 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Mendoza, James D., 12/4/1995, of 4011 12th St., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision July 8 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, alcohol treatment.
Perez, Zachary A., 7/9/1972, of 1011 14th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision July 2 on DUI; $2,941 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.
