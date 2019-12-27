Countdown to Legalization: WIU only local college exploring cannabis curriculum, college enforcement unlikely to change

But WIU’s exploration is likely to be lengthy. Any students looking for a course offering in fall 2020 will likely be disappointed.

Any new course has “to be approved by various shared governance groups on campus until, eventually, it gets to the Provost office and the President’s office. So any type of course or entire program goes through a heavy process of scrutiny,” Clow said.

“I think we want to move as quickly as we can, but I think we have to be cautious and careful as we go through, just like with any new offering.”

Clow further said part of the current process includes looking at the financial implications of a new program and faculty or staff needs for what could ultimately be proposed.

“We do want to move quickly to become part of the conversation and would really love to be at the forefront of innovation in the state of Illinois,” Clow said.

While WIU explores potential course offerings, the Illinois Department of Agriculture is expected to release details on a pilot program for coursework by Jan.1 with colleges likely to be certified weeks later. It will be open to eight community colleges, and the classes would begin for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 school year.