Coronavirus hits supply chains, likely longer-lasting effect on manufacturers

“And that includes the European Union, which is right now in the midst of this crisis — Italy, Spain, Germany — those were also key manufacturers, and that could also be affecting manufacturing. We have the supply chain problem as a consequence of COVID-19, and that’s going to last for a while.”

Part of the strain on the supply chain has been the generational shift to just-in-time inventory ordering, usually only having enough on hand to get you through the next couple days. Companies going "leaner" on inventory is a way to cut costs, but "there's a lot of risk with extra inventory," Zimmerman said.

Less current inventory means companies are now scrambling. U.S.-based companies have in recent years shifted to an approach known as near-shoring, where sourcing is placed in Canada or Mexico, instead of waiting on something to travel from China on a sea vessel for several weeks.

Having to get something from North America reduces that lead time and transportation costs, Zimmerman said. Manufacturers are also grappling with the “Amazon effect,” or customers wanting something to be delivered in one or two days.