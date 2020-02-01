BIZ BYTES: WaterPark Car Washes get new name after sale

WaterPark Car Wash, with locations in Moline and Davenport, will undergo a transition to Pro-Clean Car Wash & Detailing after a corporate purchase.

The transition is expected to occur over the coming months with remodeling to be completed by mid-March, according to a news release.

The businesses will continue to operate during remodeling. Pro-Clean will honor WaterPark gift certificates.

WaterPark was founded in 1996 by Wayne Guinee, David Ostrom, Tom Bracke and Tim Richmiller.

“We would like to thank our many wonderful customers and employees who contributed to WaterPark’s success over the last 24 years. These relationships allowed us to make many significant charitable contributions to the community,” Guinee, Ostrom and Bracke said in the news release.

Winsupply opens Eldridge location

Winsupply Inc. has opened Quad Cities Winwater, serving waterworks and utilities contractors in the Quad-Cities region, in Eldridge.

According to a news release, Christopher Burgmeier is the president of the Eldridge location, most recently having worked in sales at Lincoln Winwater in Nebraska and also previously in Dubuque.