BIZ BYTES: QC Storm, RIA give back to QC Honor Flight

The Quad City Storm and R.I.A. Federal Credit Union gave a $4,525 check to the Honor Flight of The Quad Cities this past week.

The funds came from the Storm’s Nickelodeon Night on Dec. 27 and a game-worn Ninja Turtle jersey auction, both sponsored by R.I.A. Federal Credit Union.

This brings the season total of donations by the Storm in its current season to more than $45,000.

AT&T donates $15k to King’s Harvest in Davenport

AT&T workers based in Davenport helped lead to a $15,000 contribution from the communications company to King’s Harvest, a food bank, soup kitchen and shelter.

Terri Gleize, director of King’s Harvest Ministries, noted that “this heartfelt gesture from AT&T” will help those “facing economic hardship, homelessness and hunger.”

“Many kind-hearted people compassionately remember the homeless and hungry during the holidays, but their needs are just as acute now as during the holiday season. We appreciate AT&T’s contribution and how its employees volunteer their time, roll up their sleeves and help those in need in our community,” she said in a news release.