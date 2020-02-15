BIZ BYTES: Iowa's best burger contest underway for 2020

Iowa’s Best Burger contest is back underway.

The contest began Feb. 10 and runs until March 10, allowing area residents to vote on their favorite burgers that are 100% real beef patties and served on a bun or bread product in the Hawkeye State. Oskaloosa’s Wood Iron Grille took home the top prize in 2019.

The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association sponsor the event, back for its 11th installment, that includes the current nomination process. After March 10, the list is narrowed to 10 restaurants as finalists, and secret judges visit those establishments, a news release said.

The 2020 winner will be announced on May 1 to kick-start May as beef month in Iowa. To vote or to find more details, interested parties can visit www.iabeef.org or can access an online nomination form by texting BEEF to 313131.

Bent River Brewery partnering with Abbey Station

Abbey Station recently announced that Bent River Brewery has become the Rock Island facility’s exclusive caterer, beating out other applicants for the role.

Joe Lemon, Abbey Station’s owner, said it ultimately came down to Bent River’s popularity, according to a news release.