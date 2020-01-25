BIZ BYTES: Friendship Manor selects new board chairman

Q-C native joins Des Moines law firm

Attorney Kacy Flaherty has joined the Davis Brown Law Firm as an associate litigation attorney in Des Moines. The Quad-Cities native primarily practices insurance defense and has bankruptcy litigation experience, a news release said.

She joins Davis Brown after most recently practicing law with another firm in Des Moines, Bradshaw, Fowler, Proctor and Fairgrave.

Flaherty is a 2018 Drake University Law School graduate after graduating cum laude from Iowa State University. She is from Andalusia and graduated from Rockridge High School.

Genesis and Hy-Vee partner for new clinic

Genesis Health Systems will launch a new convenient care clinic Feb. 3 at Northgate Mall Hy-Vee, 1823 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport.

A news release on the development said the clinic would offer convenient and quick care for minor illnesses and also have lab testing services available. The clinic is to help improve access but is not meant to replace visits to a primary care physician.