BIZ BYTES: Friendship Manor selects new board chairman

Jerry Lyphout, national secretary and chief administrative officer at Modern Woodmen of America, has been appointed board chairman for Friendship Manor in Rock Island. He has served on the board since 2015 and was most recently board secretary.
“I feel honored to be part of a great board and a great organization. This board meshes well and is in sync with its goals and objectives. I love its mission and the fact residents don’t have to worry about needing to leave once their money runs out. I hope to lead and execute an effective strategic plan and for the organization to flourish in offering continued quality services,” Lyphout said in a news release.
The board also includes Rev. Dwight Ford, vice chairman; Darryl Empen, treasurer; and Terry Masek, secretary, among other members. Friendship Manor is a faith-based, nonprofit, 501 (c)(3) charitable continuing care retirement community, the news release said.
McCarthy Improvement honored with state award
McCarthy Improvement Co., of Davenport, recently earned a second-place Iowa Recognition of Safety Excellence Awards, or ROSE, from the Associated General Contractors of Iowa.
According to a news release, winners of the awards have “innovative safety programs and strive toward zero worksite fatalities and multi-catastrophic injuries. Top safety programs also have active employee participation, safety training, and worksite hazard identification and control.”
Q-C native joins Des Moines law firm
Attorney Kacy Flaherty has joined the Davis Brown Law Firm as an associate litigation attorney in Des Moines. The Quad-Cities native primarily practices insurance defense and has bankruptcy litigation experience, a news release said.
She joins Davis Brown after most recently practicing law with another firm in Des Moines, Bradshaw, Fowler, Proctor and Fairgrave.
Flaherty is a 2018 Drake University Law School graduate after graduating cum laude from Iowa State University. She is from Andalusia and graduated from Rockridge High School.
Genesis and Hy-Vee partner for new clinic
Genesis Health Systems will launch a new convenient care clinic Feb. 3 at Northgate Mall Hy-Vee, 1823 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport.
A news release on the development said the clinic would offer convenient and quick care for minor illnesses and also have lab testing services available. The clinic is to help improve access but is not meant to replace visits to a primary care physician.
“This project is a vital partnership between two organizations that already have a strong presence in local communities and focus every day on the health and wellness of the region. The health services available from the location in the Northgate Mall Hy-Vee will complement services Hy-Vee is already offering in its stores, including pharmacists and registered dietitians,” said Dr. Kurt Andersen, president of Genesis Health Group.
The new location will operate similar to the Genesis clinic within the West Locust Street Hy-Vee, which treats patients ages 2 and older for conditions such as sore throat, earache, sinus conditions, cold and flu symptoms, bug bites, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (pink eye) and adult female urinary tract infections.
Both sites have been testing for rapid strep throat, blood sugar and season influenza, the news release said.
The clinic opens Feb. 3 and will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Arconic approves dividend ahead of quarterly earnings call
The Board of Directors of Arconic recently declared a dividend of 2 cents per share on the outstanding common stock of the company, payable on Feb. 25, to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on Feb. 7.
Arconic, which is set to release quarterly earnings Jan. 27, also has declared a dividend of 93.75 cents a share on Arconic’s $3.75 cumulative preferred stock (“Class A Stock”), payable on April 1, to the holders of record of the Class A stock at the close of business March 13, a news release said.