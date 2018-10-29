Beekeeping series planned in Moline
MOLINE — University of Illinois Extension will offer a three-part beekeeping course Dec. 11-12 and Feb. 20 at the Deere-Wiman Carriage House in Moline.
Classes will start at 10 a.m. and finish at 4:30 p.m. Lunch and afternoon break will be provided. The course is designed for beginners and those with some experience.
The course will be taught by Tim Wilbanks, a fifth generation beekeeper and owner of Heritage Honeybee in Sullivan, Wisconsin. The December classes will cover bee biology, apiary start-up, seasonal management, honey and wax processing.
The February course will cover equipment, installing packages or nucleus colonies, seasonal management and honey processing.
Pre-registration is required; class size is limited. The fee is $60 per person. Pre-registration deadline is Dec. 2. For more details call 309-756-9978.
Corn, soybean harvests continue in Illinois, Iowa
SPRINGFIELD — As of Sunday, 85 percent of Illinois’ corn crop and 49 percent of Iowa’s corn crop has been harvested this year, according to Monday’s U.S. Department of Agriculture Crop Progress and Condition report.
That compares to 71 percent harvested in Illinois last year at this time and 41 percent harvested in Iowa last year at this time.
In Illinois, the soybean harvest was 86 percent complete as of Sunday, compared to 85 percent last year.
Iowa’s soybean harvest was at 71 percent as of Sunday, compared to 80 percent last year at this time.
Q-C architects honored for Davenport church hall
The Masonry Institute of Iowa recently honored eight architectural projects in Iowa in this year’s recipients of MII’s Architectural Design Awards in Masonry.
Bracke-Hayes-Miller-Mahon, Architects, LLP, of Moline and Davenport, was awarded the Masonry Detailing award for its diocesan hall addition to Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.
Seedorff Masonry Inc. of Strawberry Point, Iowa, was the mason contractor on the project. Swanson Construction of Bettendorf was the general contractor. Mark D. Miller of Bracke-Hayes-Miller-Mahon, Architects, LLP was project architect.
The jury noted the creative choice of materials to match the existing stone structure and the use of the glazed CMU in the addition.
This year’s design awards included 20 entries evaluated by a jury of Chicago architects.
A2B Det ail and Towing teaming with U-Haul
DAVENPORT — A2B Detail and Towing Service at 540 1/2 N. Brady St., Davenport, has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer.
Owned by Clifton Wallace, A2B Detail and Towing Service will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For more details, call 563-265-8076 or visit uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Davenport-IA-52806/007163/ today.
SIU starts marijuana, hemp research
CARBONDALE (AP) — Southern Illinois University is creating new programs for students who want to know more about marijuana.
The school says that it’s creating programs at the Carbondale campus to study medical marijuana and industrial hemp. Officials hope the programs will give students and farmers a chance to earn a new certificate in the subject.
In joining the growing number of colleges around the country to offer courses related to marijuana, SIU’s interdisciplinary program in cannabis science will be a mixture of agriculture and plant biology with courses in subjects ranging from chemistry to business to engineering.
SIU researchers already have approval from the Drug Enforcement Administration to grow hemp. School leaders say they hope to begin planting next spring on a five-acre parcel of land.
Illinois launches autonomous vehicle testing program
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has begun a statewide initiative among multiple government agencies to develop a testing program for connected and autonomous vehicles.
Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed an executive order last week directing IDOT to develop a program called “Autonomous Illinois “ to keep it ahead in research on the emerging safety technologies.
The order requires IDOT to supervise a program that requires an automated car to have a driver at the steering wheel able to take control if necessary. Connected cars are those equipped with internet or wireless networks capable of sharing information to benefit a driver.
Autonomous Illinois will recruit communities that want to test the technologies with local industry, universities or other organizations.
Private organizations will assist in planning infrastructure, data and support needs for testing.
More businesses offer paid time off to vote
CHICAGO (TNS) — Hoping to encourage voter turnout for the Nov. 6 midterm elections, a growing number of companies are giving employees a half or full day off on Election Day, essentially paying them to vote.
Going beyond the hodgepodge of state laws, which may or may not allow employees to leave work for a few hours to vote, hundreds of businesses have committed to more generous policies that in some cases include closing for the day.
In March, Vote.org launched ElectionDay.org, an initiative for companies to encourage voter participation by giving employees paid time off.
The right to leave work to vote varies from state to state, ranging from no specific accommodations to several hours of paid time off. Most but not all states prevent employers from penalizing workers who take time off to vote.
A study by the Pew Research Center found that 14 percent of registered voters — millions of people — didn’t cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election because of conflicting work or school schedules.