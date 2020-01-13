Athena Award finalists revealed ahead of next month's awards luncheon

Finalists for this year’s Quad Cities Athena award were recently revealed ahead of the Feb. 5 event.

This year’s finalists are Trish Tague Burnett, executive director of the American Red Cross for the Quad-Cities and west-central Illinois; Heidi Huiskamp Collins, CEO of Huiskamp Collins Investments LLC; Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way of the Quad Cities; and Jan Pomije, business development manager Hearts of Quad Cities/Lexus of Quad Cities.

James von Maur, president and CEO of Von Maur, will be presented as the Male Champion as the only finalist for that award.

The finalists will be honored at an awards luncheon 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-athena-male-champion-of-change-awards-luncheon-tickets-68819836985.