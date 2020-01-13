Athena Award finalists revealed ahead of next month's awards luncheon

Finalists for this year’s Quad Cities Athena award were recently revealed ahead of the Feb. 5 event.
This year’s finalists are Trish Tague Burnett, executive director of the American Red Cross for the Quad-Cities and west-central Illinois; Heidi Huiskamp Collins, CEO of Huiskamp Collins Investments LLC; Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way of the Quad Cities; and Jan Pomije, business development manager Hearts of Quad Cities/Lexus of Quad Cities.
James von Maur, president and CEO of Von Maur, will be presented as the Male Champion as the only finalist for that award.
The finalists will be honored at an awards luncheon 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-athena-male-champion-of-change-awards-luncheon-tickets-68819836985.
The Athena Leadership Award is given to someone “who demonstrates excellence, creativity and initiative in her business or profession, who provides valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community, and who actively assists women in realizing their full leadership potential,” a news release said.
Women Lead Change hosts the annual event and Quad-City Storm president Gwen Tombergs received last year’s Athena award. Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, won last year’s Male Champion.
The Quad Cities Athena Awards were founded more than a decade ago by a group of women looking to shine a light on female leaders as a way to elevate the conversation about gender diversity and increase the number of women in leadership, according to Iowa-based Women Lead Change.