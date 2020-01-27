Arconic's planned split set for April 1; Arconic Davenport Works to keep name

Part of Monday's call was spent on Boeing. Arconic is a supplier for the 737 Max, which has been grounded for months after two fatal crashes in a span of five months. More details on Boeing are likely to emerge after an investor day in about one month.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boeing and Federal Aviation Administration officials have recently said they don’t expect the 737 Max planes to get back into circulation until mid-2020.

“We have had many exchanges with Boeing during late December and every week throughout January, and hence have a reasonable feel for their current plans in 2020,” Plant said Monday. He declined to go into much detail on Boeing, deferring to Boeing's own earnings call this coming Wednesday.

When asked a follow-up question from an analyst, Plant said Arconic has had a $400 million revenue hit, plus or minus, for the Max.

He then discussed the overall situation, calling it “cloudy” and hoping for “greater certainty” in the coming weeks.

“It’s pretty confusing, and when we have that greater clarity, I tend to be in the optimistic camp,” Plant said.