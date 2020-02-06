Arconic Inc. Board signs off on split planned for April 1

Arconic’s separation into two companies gained greater clarity this week.

Arconic Inc. aims to split into Arconic Corporation, its global rolled products business such as Arconic Davenport Works, and Howmet Aerospace Inc., engineered products and forgings business, on April 1. Arconic Inc.’s board of directors signed off on the separation this week.

Timothy Myers, group president of Arconic’s global rolled products and transportation and construction solutions segment, will serve as CEO of Arconic Corp.

Howmet Aerospace's CEO has yet to be announced.

Myers also will serve on Arconic Corp.’s board of directors alongside: William Austen, Christopher Ayers, Margaret Billson, Austin Camporin, Jacques Croisetiere, Elmer Doty, Carol Eicher, Fritz Henderson, E. Stanley O’Neal and Jeffrey Stafeil.

Ayers, Doty and O’Neal sit on the Arconic Inc. board but will resign to serve on the Arconic Corp. board.

Howmet Aerospace Board of Directors will add Joseph Cantie, Robert Leduc, Jody Miller, and Nicole Piasecki.