Arconic CEO talks 2020 strategy amid Boeing 737 Max uncertainty

So Arconic's first labor steps have been reducing overtime and encouraging vacation time use.

“We’ve been stripping out shifts. We’ve been starting the de-manning process, but then the question becomes the degree of permanency or not of it all,” Plant said.

“I’ve been very concerned and I’ve spoken directly to a customer about this point, about the need to be clear of the critical skills aspect of it. To be able to protect the future aircraft build, and I really think that our next major cost decision will come depending on what do we know about 2021.”

Plant said he would want to avoid paying the costs of a termination if the company would then have to rehire for that same position, given a “hot” labor market in the country at the moment.

“If that knowledge to operate those critical machinery isn’t there and you can’t just go and recruit it, it’s those sorts of decisions we all face,” he said. “I’m very clear that I don’t need to make a decision yet and shouldn’t make a decision” until more data is available.

More details about how the separate companies will operate after April 1 could be revealed at Arconic’s investor day later this month.

