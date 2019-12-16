Annual Quad-Cities Farm Equipment show returns Jan. 19-21

The annual Quad-Cities Farm Equipment Show is returning in about a month.

According to a news release issued Monday, the 29th installment of the event is slated for Jan. 19 through Jan. 21 at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Richard Sherman, show manager, said the list of exhibitors was strong.

“When companies decide what shows to attend, it’s very hard for them to skip the Quad-Cities. No matter how difficult business is, when they begin to examine the return on investment they get from attending, and compare it with other shows, coming back to the Quad-Cities always stays at the top of their list,” Sherman wrote in a news release.

“Farmers will always find show specials and ideas designed for them, no matter what amount of acreage they farm, from the part-time farmer to the largest of operations.”

One of the new products to be featured this year is Soil Service’s Renegade VT, an American-made, vertical tillage tool to help manage crop residue and improve water infiltration, aerate soil and prevent erosion. That is just one offering from more than 200 companies that plan to showcase equipment to area farmers ahead of the next planting and harvest season.