Analysts: Walmart, Hy-Vee tinkering with 24-hour operations part of nationwide trend

“From an operational standpoint, retailers are also making decisions as they increasingly use their stores as fulfillment centers. They’re having to decide if it's more productive to have the doors closed so their store associates can focus on filling orders and doing inventory and preparing the store for all of the different ways a store operates these days than to just be in there while customers are milling around, so that becomes another productivity consideration,” she said.

In the meantime, Long said retailers don’t often shift back to 24-hour operations after going away from them, but retailers could also shift gears and reopen. The data that stores have will continue to influence decisions.

But Hy-Vee and Walmart getting away from 24-hour operations means another avenue for CVS or Walgreens, which has added more food and some apparel to its stores.

Spieckerman used the example of someone needing to buy a pair of socks at 3 a.m. That person may have traditionally gone to Walmart but now might check out Walgreens. And that might lead to buying more products once the customer is already inside the store.

“It’s a push and pull,” Spieckerman said. “It is a risk when retailers cede that business to others. Part of that convenience proposition ... it’s just being open. That’s just a fundamental convenience of being open.”

