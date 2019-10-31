If you've got a passion for burlesque, you've got chances to see the many Q-C performers in the business expose their talents at three events this month, including a “Nerdvember” show Saturday at 9 p.m. at Rascals Live (1415 15th St., Moline) from Moonshine Misfits.
The post-Halloween show pays tribute to favorite TV, movie, comic and game characters, including the latest film “Joker,” personified by Lilith St. Scream, former member of Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque and co-founder of Moonshine Misfits. “We'll have 'Stranger Things' Eleven, Freddy Krueger, a Klingon, Tinker Bell, Slytherin — a nice wide variety of characters,” she said this week.
Patrons are encouraged to come to Rascals in costumes, and the comedy troupe Show Us Your Pokeballs will also perform during the show ($10 in advance and $12 at the door). Moonshine Misfits typically performs at Rascals every other month. The women of Bottoms Up, based at The Speakeasy in Rock Island, will have a burlesque battle at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at with the dudes of Manscape Burlesque. It is hosted by Mac DeVille, representing Manscape, and Joshua Kahn, representing Bottoms Up, with a special guest referee to be announced.
All area burlesque performers (plus some troupes from Dubuque and Iowa City) will be invited to a special “QC Burly Blend, Vol. 2” on Nov. 23 at Village Theatre in the Village of East Davenport. The first one was June 1, as a fundraiser for the new Rock Island-based Clock Inc., which serves the LGBTQ community. The Burly Blend brings together a mixture of burlesque, drag, performance art and comedy.
“People are surprised there are so many troupes in the area,” St. Scream said of burlesque. “This brings us under one group, sort of a party, to meet each other, mingle, network, cross-promote. Some of us have done shows with other groups. We like to hang out as burlesque.”
The 8:30 p.m. show Nov. 23 will have $10 tickets, with $5 off at the door with an animal-shelter donation item. Proceeds will benefit Q-C animal shelters.