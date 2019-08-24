Karen Paytash, left; Bobbi Petersen, center; and Dixie Volk invite area residents to join them at the annual Bunco Blast planned by the congregation at First Presbyterian Church in East Moline. The event will take place Sunday, Sept. 15, at Short Hills Country Club in East Moline. Doors will open at 2 p.m., and bunco games will begin at 3 p.m. A salad buffet and dessert will be served at 5 p.m. Silent bids will be accepted for gift-filled baskets that will be awarded at 6 p.m. along with all prizes, including the cash from a 50/50 drawing. Tickets are $25 each, and $12.50 of each ticket sale will be donated to four local charities: Braking Traffic, Christian Care, Watertown Food Pantry and Spring Forward Learning Center. Tickets may be ordered by mailing checks no later than Sept. 11 to Bunco Blast, First Presbyterian Church, 777 25th Ave., East Moline, IL 61244. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Bunco Blast takes place Sept. 15 at First Presbyterian Church in East Moline
