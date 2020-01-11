Bulls beat Pistons again, 108-99; Drummond ejected

Zach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls held off the Detroit Pistons 108-99 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Already without injured Blake Griffin, the Pistons lost Andre Drummond when he was ejected early in the third quarter. Still, Detroit rallied from an 18-point deficit and trailed by just two in the fourth.

The Bulls, however, built the lead back up to double digits toward the end. Chicago completed a four-game regular-season sweep of Detroit.

Luke Kornet scored 15 points for the Bulls, and Lauri Markkanen and Daniel Gafford added 14 each.

Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 20 points.

Drummond's ejection came after he threw the ball off the back of Gafford's head. The exchange also resulted in a technical foul on Gafford.

Detroit whittled the lead to two later in the third quarter but trailed 81-71 after three. The Pistons fought back again and trailed 89-87 in the fourth. Then Detroit unsuccessfully challenged a foul on Thon Maker inside. Chicago's Thaddeus Young made two free throws to start an 11-3 run by the Bulls.

FAST START