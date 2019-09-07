DAVENPORT — "Women’s Interfaith Dialogues" will once again work to build bridges between the religious faiths in the Quad-Cities.
The 14th annual women’s event will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, and again on Monday, Sept. 16, at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.
This year’s topic is “From Faith to Action: How our traditions influence our choices.”
"The dialogues are open to people of all faiths throughout the area and are held each year to help build a better sense of community,” said Linda Golden, committee organizer for the Women’s Interfaith Dialogues.
Discussion time on Monday, Sept. 9, will focus on how different traditions influence choices and actions.
Refreshments and social time will precede the dialogues on both nights. The women in attendance are invited to remain after the talks for a tour of Temple Emanuel.
“I look so forward to this annual event because it’s a positive way to help us better understand each other and celebrate our differences,” Golden said.
On the second night, Monday, Sept. 16, the group will gather again at 6:30 p.m. at Temple Emanuel for a different program and an opportunity to work together to fill and then donate backpacks with personal items to be distributed by local police.
“The police in our area encounter people daily who are homeless,” Golden said. “Our area police have been collecting backpacks full of useful items such as small blankets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, bottled water and other essential items to give to people in need as they come across them.”
For more information about the dialogues, contact Dr. Lisa Z. Killinger, Muslim Community of the Quad-Cities, 563-650-5733; Sister Marianne Burkhard, St. Mary’s Monastery, mburkhard@smmsisters.org; or Golden, Quad-City United Jewish Community, 309-230-0792.
The idea for the dialogues began at St. Mary’s Monastery with Sister Catherine Cleary, Golden said.
“It was shortly after the attacks on the Twin Towers on 9/11, and Sister Catherine felt there was too little opportunity for Christian and Muslim women to come together and get to know each other,” Golden said.
Cleary met with Lisa Killinger, a member of the Bettendorf Islamic Center, and together they arranged for the first of the dialogues with the intent of bringing women together who might not otherwise have an opportunity to connect.
Now retired from the committee, Cleary continues to participate in the dialogues and is considered the “founding mother” of the dialogues by members of the group.
“The dialogues have been well-attended and seemed to fill a need,” Golden said, adding that after several years of holding the annual sessions, the committee thought the dialogues would be even more meaningful if Jewish women were also invited, which is when Golden joined the group and the discussions became known as Jewish, Christian, Muslim Women’s Dialogues.
“As time progressed and the dialogues continued to enjoy success, they became the Interfaith Women’s Dialogues, in hopes that women of all religions or spiritual practices might attend,” she said.
The first dialogues were held at St. Mary’s Monastery in Rock Island and it then became a tradition to rotate venues among local churches, mosques, and synagogues.
“This also allows for women to experience a variety of sacred spaces throughout the Quad-Cities,” Golden said.
Through the years, topics of the dialogues have ranged from forgiveness to anger and from violence to peacemaking as well as more theological questions such as “do we all pray to the same God,” Golden said.
She explained the topics for the dialogues are chosen without any preconceived idea of the “right” answer, but rather a starting point for discussion that often takes a very different direction from table to table.
“The only thing each table of women at the discussions seems to have in common every year is the sentiment that the time is too short and the discussions could go on for hours,” she said.
“The dialogues have become such a ritual for some groups that the Sisterhood of Temple Emanuel now regularly holds their September board meeting before one of the dialogues at whichever institution is hosting the talks,” Golden said.
“This year’s dialogues are the 14th year for the event, and anyone coming into the room near the end of one of the dialogues would likely guess that the women attending were old friends as the atmosphere is always spirited and joyous even though the topics are often intense,” she said.