The latest artwork to adorn the walls of coworkqc, 102 E. 2nd St., Davenport, is from East Moline's Erica Parrott.
“I love her work. It's so empowering and bright,” Leslie Klipsch, co-owner of coworkqc, said recently. Parrott's figurative paintings and drawings reflect her interest in identity and the politics of beauty. The subjects and symbols “oscillate between cryptic and relatively universal, sincerely enthusiastic and darkly ironic,” according to the artist's bio.
A native of Moline, Parrott moved to Milwaukee, where she graduated from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, then spent eight years in Naples, Fla., before moving back the the Quad-Cities in 2015.
“I’ve been drawing since I was a little kid. My mom always encouraged me and we would draw together,” she said in a recent Q&A. “I am inspired by interesting faces, uncommon color combinations and graphic elements mixed with natural or more subtle parts. I love 1970s portrait painting, Alice Neel, Alex Katz, Barkley Hendricks ... and design and illustration from that era, as well as Peter Max and Corita Kent.
“I think my work is personal and vulnerable. It’s hard to know how it looks from the outside,” Parrott said.
The stylish co-working space will host a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday (as part of downtown Davenport's Alternating Currents), where you can meet the artist and enjoy free snacks and wine. For more information, visit coworkqc.com.