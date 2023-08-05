US MILITARY: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that troop readiness and retention are at risk as the Army's chief stepped down Friday, leaving the military's two ground combat forces without Senate-confirmed leaders for the first time in history.

NIGER COUP: Defense chiefs from West African nations finalized an intervention plan Friday and urged militaries to ready resources after negotiations deadlocked with Niger's military junta, which says it is severing military agreements with former colonial ruler France.

ABORTION: A Texas judge ruled Friday that the state's 2022 abortion ban is too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges, a major victory for abortion rights supporters.

CHINA: Thousands of people threatened by storm-swollen rivers were evacuated in China's northeast on Friday while areas on the outskirts of Beijing cleared debris from flooding that wrecked roads, knocked out power and left neighborhoods in shambles.

FLORIDA: The College Board told Florida schools Thursday they should not offer its Advanced Placement psychology course to students, citing guidance from state officials to exclude content on sexual orientation and gender identity. It's the board's latest clash with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration.

VOYAGER: NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft was back chatting it up Friday after flight controllers corrected a mistake that led to two weeks of silence from the 46-year-old spacecraft.