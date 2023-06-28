TRUMP PROBE: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will speak Wednesday to prosecutors from the office of special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump, the office said Tuesday. Trump called Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, and suggested he could help "find" the votes necessary to reverse Joe Biden's election win.

DROPPED: The Biden administration has dropped an investigation into whether Louisiana officials put Black residents at increased cancer risk, despite finding initial evidence of racial discrimination, according to a court filing Tuesday, after the EPA said a resolution "is not feasible" by a July deadline.

LONG COVID: Nearly 36 million people in Europe may have had long-lasting health problems from coronavirus infections they got during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization's regional director said Tuesday.

DISMISSED: A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump on Tuesday from a wide-ranging fraud lawsuit brought against her father, former President Donald Trump, and his company last year accusing Donald Trump of misleading banks, insurance companies and others about the value of his assets.

AFGHANISTAN: The United Nations said Tuesday it has documented 3,774 civilian casualties, including 1,095 people killed, in attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover.

DELAY: A Miami arraignment was postponed Tuesday until July 6 for Donald Trump valet Walt Nauta, who is charged with helping the former president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back.