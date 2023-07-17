WEST BANK: A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car in the Israel-occupied West Bank on Sunday, wounding three Israelis, including two girls, Israeli authorities said. The suspect fled the scene of the shooting, but he later was captured.

BUILDING COLLAPSE: A wing of a three-story apartment building collapsed Sunday in a seaside suburb of Naples, and three people were pulled out alive from the rubble, Italian officials said. The cause of the collapse of the building, believed to be about 200 years old, was under investigation.

SOUTH KOREA: South Korean rescuers on Sunday pulled nine bodies from a flooded tunnel where around 15 vehicles were trapped in muddy water, as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes across the country, officials said. A total of 37 people died and thousands were evacuated since July 9, when heavy rain started pounding South Korea's central regions.

NETANYAHU: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged Sunday after an overnight hospital stay for check-ups and monitoring following a dizzy spell the prior day. The medical center said he was in "excellent" condition after a series of tests, including cardiovascular ones.

CONGO: A rebel group killed at least 11 people in northeastern Congo, a local official said Sunday. Isaac Kibira, a deputy to the governor of the Bwito area in North Kivu, said the victims were killed by the group M23, which the U.N. says has links to neighboring Rwanda. Rwanda denies the accusation.

TOURIST ACCIDENT: One person died and another was critically injured when they were knocked out of a sightseeing gondola when construction equipment struck it Sunday at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort in Canada's Quebec province, authorities said.