Brendan Steele seizes control at Sony Open

HONOLULU (AP) — Brendan Steele went from lagging behind to seizing control Saturday in the Sony Open when he birdied his last three holes for a 6-under 64 to take a three-shot lead into the final round.

Steele had a share of the lead to start the day, with 23 players separated by four shots.

Now he's at 12-under 198, and only Cameron Smith (66) is within three of the lead. Steele will be going for his fourth PGA Tour victory, and first since repeating at the Safeway Open in the fall of 2017.

Each day, the wind has lost a little strength. Each day, the top score has been a little lower.

Steel, Kevin Kisner and Mark Anderson each shot 64. Kisner was tied for the lead when he finished his round, feeling a lot better about his chances than the previous week at Kapalua, a big golf course where power players thrive. Kisner is more about iron play, and Waialae suits him well.

He just wasn't expecting Steele to take off the way he did.