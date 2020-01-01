Brad Underwood, your table is ready

One can argue Illinois “used” to be a basketball school, but missing the tournament and inconsistent play has burned a few fans.
The University of Illinois football team put a close to a season full of rides, beating a Top 10 team, creating upsets and the school’s largest comeback in East Lansing, down 28-3 at one point. Coach Lovie Smith gave fans a bowl game and a glimpse of the future. After years of sitting home, the Illini want to be relevant again.
Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood did what any coach would coming into this situation — upgrade the talent and find his guys. What kind of situation is that? Big Ten talent.
This is supposed to be the year when Illinois plays into March, but already with a 9-4 record, the team has doubters not only within its fan base but the national media. In recent Big Ten Power rankings Illinois is now checking in at number 12 out of 14 teams, only ahead of Nebraska and Northwestern.
Can the Illini pull it together and prove they belong? Of course, but a lot has to change, and continue to do so for the rest of the conference season.
Illinois, on paper, has as much talent as any team in the Big Ten this year.
What is hard to understand is how they came out flat against Miami — a bad loss no matter how you slice it. Then you lose to your rival school Missouri, the team was flat out beaten up and looked soft doing it.
Not being ready to compete against Missouri and Miami makes a big difference when selection Sunday comes around, 11-2 looks a whole lot better than 9-4.
We know the players can only say so much to the media but they just do not seem to be on the same page most games. If this continues in the Big Ten this year, it will land the Illini in the NIT.
Now it is time to play the game the way it is supposed to be played; no more reasons why the team is not prepared.
Sunday against 3-10 North Carolina A&T, the team looked like the team we all thought we would see. This could be just me, but for the first time in any game this year, they all looked as though they had the green light and did not second guess about shooting.
This roster appears to be a group that likes to get out and run, attack the rim and shoot off the first pass on a fast break. It builds and shows confidence in players, and shooting percentages might rise.
“The numbers don’t show how good of a shooting team we really are,” Underwood said.
That is true, cannot argue that, but I know players want that green light, especially those who can do it.
Back to the Missouri game, the Tigers' head coach Cuonzo Martin said, “Let’s be clear — barring any injuries, this is an NCAA tournament team, they can score, they have guards that can get to the rim, they have physical bigs that can make plays.”
Was this a backhanded comment from Martin about Illinois? He followed that up with a comment that many feel about shooting guard Trent Frazier who oftentimes appears to have lost his edge which made him the player he is.
“He’s shifty and fast with the ball; when he’s sitting on the wing you can identify him," Underwood said. "I think our guards are bigger, so you can impose your will. If you let him catch and shoot rhythm shots, it can be a long night. In my opinion, he’s an elite shooter."
Whatever the reasons are for the couple of hiccups this non-conference season, the table is set. I just hope the meal is not eaten before it is too late, and the Illini miss the NCAA Tournament for the seventh year in a row.