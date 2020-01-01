Brad Underwood, your table is ready

Not being ready to compete against Missouri and Miami makes a big difference when selection Sunday comes around, 11-2 looks a whole lot better than 9-4.

We know the players can only say so much to the media but they just do not seem to be on the same page most games. If this continues in the Big Ten this year, it will land the Illini in the NIT.

Now it is time to play the game the way it is supposed to be played; no more reasons why the team is not prepared.

Sunday against 3-10 North Carolina A&T, the team looked like the team we all thought we would see. This could be just me, but for the first time in any game this year, they all looked as though they had the green light and did not second guess about shooting.

This roster appears to be a group that likes to get out and run, attack the rim and shoot off the first pass on a fast break. It builds and shows confidence in players, and shooting percentages might rise.

“The numbers don’t show how good of a shooting team we really are,” Underwood said.

That is true, cannot argue that, but I know players want that green light, especially those who can do it.