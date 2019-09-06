Tonight: 7 p.m. at Goff-Stahl Field in Cambridge
GameNight: The Spartans opened the season with a 50-25 win over Peoria Heights. ... Tonight they face a team that lost 48-18 last week. ... Ridgewood won last season's matchup 10-0.
