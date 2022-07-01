Boots With The Fur

Tags
Milan dog handlers Laura King and Robin Novack took 10 dogs to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and came back with 10 ribbons and another finalist placement for Samoyed Striker.
The 46-year-old man who was killed in an early-morning shooting Sunday has been identified.
The Rock Island County Coroner has released the name of a man who died early Saturday at the hospital after being shot outside a Rock Island home.
Moline man sentenced to four years in and Illinois prison for leaving the scene of a fatal accident in 2021.
Edgar Alonzo-Rosales, 23, Moline, faces multiple charges for an April 24 shooting in Moline that left a Davenport man wounded. He was initially at large, but is now in custody.
Eric Sorensen has won the Democratic primary election for the 17th Congressional District. He will face Republican primary winner Esther Joy King in the Nov. 8 general election.
Illinois’ primary election is one day away.
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — An Orion woman filed a two-count lawsuit Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court against her former employer, Hammond-Henry Hospital.
The voice ... Oh, that voice.
Gregg Johnson has beaten Thurgood Brooks by just 28 votes in the Democratic primary for the 72nd District.
