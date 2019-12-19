Bohannon surgery goes well, Hawks move forward

The recovery time for this surgery is expected to be 6 to 9 months, which means the Hawkeyes’ career leader in 3-point field goals should be fully ready for his fifth season in an Iowa uniform come the 2020-21 season.

“He’ll be able to do some things after five months,’’ McCaffery said. “We’ll go really slow. Obviously, at five months he’s not going to do too much. We’ll go really slow with him and expect a full recovery by next season.’’

The biggest question now is how the Hawkeyes will cope without their floor leader for the remainder of this season, starting Saturday with a game against Cincinnati at the United Center in Chicago.

“People just have to step up and adjust to playing without him,’’ junior center Luka Garza said. “It’s going to be tough, but we have guys who are ready.’’

Redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick, who may take on a larger offensive role, said it helps that the Hawkeyes played without Bohannon all summer while he was rehabilitating. He admitted, though, that it will be “a little different.

“He pushes the pace,’’ Fredrick said. “He’s another shooter that teams have to lock into. But we’re going to continue to do what we do — run, lock into the game plan, play good defense.’’

