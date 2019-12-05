Blackhawks, recover, beat Bruins 4-3 in OT

BOSTON (AP) — Jonathan Toews scored 54 seconds into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks recovered after blowing a three-goal, third-period lead to beat Boston 4-3 on Thursday night and end the Bruins' eight-game winning streak.

Toews picked up the puck after a turnover by David Pastrnak and skated in on Tuukka Rask before backhanding it between the goalie's legs. The crowd, which thought Pastrnak had been tripped, began showering the ice with garbage.

Robin Lehner made 37 saves for the Blackhawks, who had lost six of their previous seven games. Ryan Carpenter and Dylan Strome scored 37 seconds apart at the end of the first period, and Alex DeBrincat scored off the opening faceoff of the third period to make it 3-0 — the first three-goal deficit Boston had faced all season.

The Bruins had not lost since Nov. 16. Their third-period comeback preserved another streak, though: No Boston pro team has lost a home game in regulation since the Baltimore Orioles beat the Red Sox on Sept. 28.

Neither the Patriots nor Celtics have lost at home this season, and the Bruins are now 12-0-5.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Tuukka Rask made 26 saves for the Bruins.