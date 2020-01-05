Blackhawks bounce back, beat Wings

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Boqvist snapped a third-period tie, Dylan Sikura scored his first NHL goal and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied past the lowly Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Sunday night.

Dylan Strome also scored for Chicago (19-18-6), which won for the fourth time in five games. Corey Crawford made 19 saves in his first start since he was pulled in the second period of an ugly 7-1 loss to New Jersey on Dec. 23.

Detroit dropped to 3-18-2 in its last 23 games. Filip Zadina and Luke Glendening scored for the NHL-worst Red Wings (10-30-3), and Jimmy Howard made 23 stops.

The game was tied at 2 when Boqvist skated past Detroit forward Darren Helm near the blue line and beat Howard on the glove side 8:47 into the third. It was the second goal for the rookie defenseman in his 18th NHL game.

Dominik Kubalik added an empty-netter with 20 seconds left as the Blackhawks improved to 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Looking for its first road win since Dec. 14, Detroit jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

