Actor Loni Anderson is 78. Actor Erika Slezak ("One Life to Live") is 77. Singer Rick Derringer is 76. Actor Holly Palance ("Under Fire," "The Omen") is 73. Singer Samantha Sang is 72. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 68. Actor Maureen McCormick ("The Brady Bunch") is 67. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 64. Country fiddler Mark O'Connor is 62. Actor Mark Strong ("The Imitation Game") is 60. Director James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy" ) is 57. Actor Jonathan Silverman ("The Single Guy") is 57. Country singer Terri Clark is 55. Actor Stephanie Szostak ("A Million Little Things") is 52. Cellist Eicca Toppinen of Apocalyptica is 48. Drummer Whit Sellers of Old Dominion is 45. Actor Jesse Williams ("Grey's Anatomy") is 43. Actor Albert Tsai ("Dr. Ken") is 19. Actor Devin Trey Campbell ("Single Parents") is 15.