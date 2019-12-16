Bill Bumann, jr., Ridgewood
Bill Bumann, jr., Ridgewood

Bill Bumann, Ridgewood boys golf

Bill Bumann, Ridgewood boys golf

Tied for 20th at Brown County Sectional, helping the Spartans advance to state as a team; placed fourth individually at Lincoln Trail Conference Meet earning all-conference honors.

