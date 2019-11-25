Landers Nolley II hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute and scored 22 points, helping Virginia Tech hold off No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 at the Maui Invitational on Monday.

The teams grinded through a back-and-forth second half. The Hokies (6-0) — projected 14th out of 15 Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the league's preseason poll — went up 10 with 4 ½ minutes left before Michigan State fought back within one.

Nolley responded with a 3 for a 68-64 lead with 47 seconds left, and Virginia Tech made enough free throws down the stretch to earn the marquee win in coach Mike Young's first season.

Virginia Tech will face Dayton in Tuesday's semifinals.

Michigan State (3-2) trailed 32-28 at halftime after preseason All-American Cassius Winston was limited to eight minutes due to two fouls.

Aaron Henry had 18 points for the game and Winston was held to seven on 2-of-8 shooting for the Spartans.

No. 10 Ohio State 71, Kent State 52: Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points and Ohio State recovered after a furious second-half rally from Kent State to pull away.

The Buckeyes (6-0) led by as many as 17 points early in the second half. But the Golden Flashes (5-1) rallied to tie it midway through the second half. Ohio State then answered with 17 straight points to regain control.

Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points, Luther Muhammad chipped in 13 and former Bettendorf standout D.J. Carton added 11 points for the Buckeyes.

Danny Pippen had 19 points and Antonio Williams scored 17 for Kent State.

Richmond 62, Wisconsin 52: Blake Francis scored a game-high 19 points to lead Richmond to a 62-52 win over Wisconsin in the first game of the Roman Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.

Grant Golden added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Richmond (5-0), and Nathan Cayo had 10.

The loss snapped Wisconsin's (4-2) four-game winning streak. Nate Reuvers led the Badgers with 17 points, and Kobe King finished with 10.

The second all-time meeting between the Big 10 and A-10 programs would not have been out of place at any of New York City's playgrounds, as both teams played unyielding defense. Wisconsin held Richmond to 35.3% shooting from 3 (6 for 17), while the Spiders limited the Badgers to 34% shooting from the field (17 for 50).

Northwestern 78, Bradley 51: Pat Spencer tripled his scoring average with 23 points as Northwestern routed Bradley 78-51 in the Fort Myers TipOff on Wednesday night.

Spencer, who made all three of his 3-pointers and was 9-of-12 shooting, also had eight assists for the Wildcats, who now are 9-1 all-time against Bradley. It's the first meeting between the teams in 34 years. The schools are 179 miles apart.

"Coach gave us a lot of confidence to shoot the ball," Spencer said. "We got the (pick and) rolls and kickouts going. We had a good flow tonight."

Bradley coach Brian Wardle said, "We didn't contest his 3 pointers. He was finding everyone and controlled everything. He was the best guard on the floor."

Miller Kopp and Ryan Young both added 13 points for Northwestern (3-2). The Wildcats made 10 of 20 3-pointers and 30 of 57 shots overall (53%). They also had a 40-26 rebound advantage.

Elijah Childs had 14 points and Darrell Brown added 13 for Bradley (4-2).

Indiana 88, Louisiana Tech 75: Archie Miller enjoyed seeing the Indiana Hoosiers offense work in almost perfect sync during the first half Monday night.

He grimaced at the second half.

Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a season-high 21 points, Al Durham added 18 and the Hoosiers overcame continual miscues to hold on for an 88-75 home victory over Louisiana Tech.

"We were fortunate to be bailed out by some rebounds and some fouls and some free throws," Miller said. "A team at home, up 23-8, you've got to find a way to put that nail in the coffin at some point. We didn't do it tonight."

Nebraska 82, Washington St. 71: Haanif Cheatham scored 19 points and Jervay Green scored 14 as Nebraska pulled away for the victory in the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday night.

Cheatham and Green combined for 26 points in the second half.

Dachon Burke and Kevin Cross added 14 points apiece and Cam Mack had 10 with eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Cornhuskers (3-2).

CJ Elleby matched his career high with 27 points for Washington State (2-3) and Isaac Bonton added 17 points.

Nebraska had a pair of 13-2 runs in the second half. The first started barely two minutes in and erased a four-point deficit. Green, who had eight points during the streak, started it with two free throws and followed with a 3-pointer to put the Cornhuskers on top 41-40. He had another 3 during the run, which ended with 13:47 to go and Nebraska up 49-42. The Cougars went 1 for 8 with three turnovers.

Washington State was only down five points when the next run began at the midway point. Cheatham led the charge with six points as the Cornhuskers hit 4 of 5, including a pair of 3s. Cheatham had a 3 to start it and Cross made it 69-53 with a 3 at the 7:22 mark. In that 3½-minute stretch WSU went 1 for 8 with two turnovers.

The Cougars shot 32% in the second half while the Cornhuskers shot 64%, including 5-of-7 3-pointers.

Neither team led by more than six points in the first half, with the Cougars up 37-34 at the break. The difference was at the foul line where WSU was just 5 of 9 while the Cornhuskers went 2 of 7. Elleby led Washington State with 13 points and Cross had nine for Nebraska.

STATE ROUNDUP

NIU 74, Oakland 50: Eugene German had 21 points as Northern Illinois easily beat Oakland on Monday night in DeKalb.

Trendon Hankerson had a career-best 14 points for Northern Illinois (6-2), which won its sixth straight game. Lacey James collected 13 rebounds while Noah McCarty grabbed seven.

Daniel Oladapo had 13 points for the Golden Grizzlies (4-3). Xavier Hill-Mais added 13 points and eight rebounds. Tray Maddox Jr. had 11 points.