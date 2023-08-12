Big Mad Cat Aug 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Waiting for answers: Family of Trudy Appleby watch police dig up yard in Colona Trudy Appleby's family hopeful as Moline dig in Colona. Search warrant executed in Colona in Trudy Appleby case Police are searching a home in Colona. Geneseo woman charged in fatal crash now being sued The owner of the vehicle involved and an insurance company also are named. Boy, 10, found dead in Rock Island had gunshot wound Zion Staples' death remains under investigation. Assault on staff causes lockdown at Thomson prison; warden no longer at the prison Union President Jon Zumkehr said a staff member was assaulted by an inmate last week.