WASHINGTON (AP) — Hoping to take a 2-1 lead in their National League Division Series against Los Angeles, the Washington Nationals got of to exactly the start they wanted. The end was not so good as the Dodgers rallied to win 10-4 on Saturday night.
Juan Soto pounded a two-run home run in the bottom of the first and the crowd was into the game from the start.
Aníbal Sánchez worked five very strong innings, allowing just one run before turning the ball over to Patrick Corbin, who allowed one run in six innings in Game 1.
Corbin could not get out of the sixth inning as the Dodgers pounded on him and Wander Suero as LA scored six runs and broke the game open on a three-run blast by Justin Turner.
Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed only the Soto homer in his five innings before Dodgers manager Dave Roberts used four relievers to finish off the win.
Russell Martin had a key two-run double in the seven-run sixth and then hit a two-run home run in the ninth.
Washington ace Max Scherzer is set to start Game 4 of the NL Division Series — no more mystery or intrigue.
The Nationals originally had said Scherzer was expected to pitch Game 3 Sunday night with the matchup against the Dodgers tied at 1-all. But during the day, they announced Sánchez would make the start.
Scherzer was summoned from the bullpen by manager Dave Martinez in Game 2. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out all three batters he faced in Washington's 4-2 victory at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.
"We talked after the game. Throwing Sanchez Game 3 and letting me get an extra day would probably be the best thing for me and for the team," Scherzer said Sunday. "So that was Davey's decision, and it's Davey's call."
Rich Hill starts for the Dodgers. He overcame knee trouble in September to put himself in position to pitch.