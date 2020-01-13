You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bernie Sanders
View Comments

Bernie Sanders

  • Updated
  • Provide free tuition for all public colleges, universities and trade-schools
  • Cancel all student loan debt for the 45 million Americans who owe about $1.6 trillion. Place a cap on student loan interest rates going forward at 1.88 percent.
  • Invest $1.3 billion every year in private, non-profit historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions
  • Set teachers' salaries starting at $60,000, expand collective bargaining rights, teacher tenure and provide funding for out-of-pocket expenses like classroom materials.
  • Give all students free school meals with locally-sourced food.
  • Rebuild, modernize and "green" all schools.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News