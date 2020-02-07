Beg your pardon
Beg your pardon

  • Updated

Some changes have been made in the meeting schedule for Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship that was reported in a story published Friday. A Chi Alpha meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Gerber Center for Student Life at Augustana College in Rock Island. A spring Chi Alpha launch will take place in April.

