CHICAGO — And then there was one.
The Bears reduced their kicking competition — the focus of the team’s offseason ever since Cody Parkey’s double-doink miss in the wild-card round playoff loss to the Eagles in January — to one on Sunday when coach Matt Nagy announced Elliott Fry has been placed on waivers.
Eddy Pineiro remains the only kicker on the roster with less than three weeks until the start of the regular season Sept. 5 against the Packers. But it would be a mistake, at this point, to assume Pineiro has won the competition or a roster spot.
The Bears will be monitoring the position around the league and could wind up with a player released from another team. There are 10 teams with multiple kickers on their roster. Pineiro will get all of the work in practice for the next two weeks, which amounts to five total practices, and in the final two preseason games. It’s a final chance for him to make a case for the job.
Both kickers have been very close in terms of success in practice and both were 3-for-4 on kicks (field goals and extra points) through the first two preseason games. Fry missed wide left from 47 yards in the 32-13 loss to the Giants Friday night at MetLife Stadium and he displayed leg strength that was, at best, adequate.
Pineiro has a much stronger leg but consistency is an issue for him.
“I feel like there’s still two games left and anything could happen in the next two games,” Pineiro said Friday night. “Hopefully we get more kicks.”
Pineiro will be the only guy getting kicks beginning this week and on Saturday when the Bears play the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. How he performs will dictate his chances of sticking around as the Bears continue their three-year search to effectively replace Robbie Gould.