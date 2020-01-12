Beal, No. 4 South Carolina women rout Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The fourth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks made sure they wouldn't be joining the growing list of upsets in women's basketball.

Zia Cooke scored 17 points to lead five in double figures and South Carolina routed Vanderbilt 93-57 on Sunday to position the Gamecocks for a possible move up to No. 1 for the first time this season.

“It’s really important especially when you're playing on the road in an SEC territory to be as close to who you are as possible, and I thought our team did that,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “

Top-ranked UConn lost to Baylor on Thursday night. No. 2 Oregon lost to Arizona State on Friday night, and Arizona State upset No. 3 Oregon State 55-47 earlier Sunday.

The Gamecocks (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) came in and simply dominated from the start on their way to a 10th straight win. They improved to 12-2 against Vanderbilt under Staley, including all six at Memorial Gym in this stretch. They've also won their first four in league play for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.