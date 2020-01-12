Beal, No. 4 South Carolina women rout Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The fourth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks made sure they wouldn't be joining the growing list of upsets in women's basketball.
Zia Cooke scored 17 points to lead five in double figures and South Carolina routed Vanderbilt 93-57 on Sunday to position the Gamecocks for a possible move up to No. 1 for the first time this season.
“It’s really important especially when you're playing on the road in an SEC territory to be as close to who you are as possible, and I thought our team did that,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “
Top-ranked UConn lost to Baylor on Thursday night. No. 2 Oregon lost to Arizona State on Friday night, and Arizona State upset No. 3 Oregon State 55-47 earlier Sunday.
The Gamecocks (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) came in and simply dominated from the start on their way to a 10th straight win. They improved to 12-2 against Vanderbilt under Staley, including all six at Memorial Gym in this stretch. They've also won their first four in league play for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.
“There's obviously a reason they're a national championship contender year in and year out,” Vanderbilt coach Stephanie White said. “I think this is one of the single most talented teams that Dawn's had, which is really scary. Athletic, they were clicking on all cylinders, and they just have the ability to come out in waves and make runs, and that's what they did.”
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added 15 points for South Carolina. Laeticia Amikhere had 11, and Tyasha Harris and Aliyah Boston added 10 each.
Rock Island graduate Brea Beal finished with seven points, six rebounds, an assists, two steals and a block.
Chelsie Hall scored 15 points to lead Vanderbilt (12-5, 2-2). Mariella Fasoula added 12.
The Gamecocks opened the game scoring the first nine points, and they finished with a 12-3 run for a 21-9 lead after the first quarter.
The Commodores went on a 12- 2 spurt of their own and pulled within 27-24 on a layup by Mariella Fasoula with 3:06 to go in the second. Vanderbilt didn't score again the rest of the quarter, and South Carolina responded by scoring 11 straight for a 38-24 lead at halftime.
The Gamecocks picked up in the third where they left off, and Cooke's 3 with 8:03 left capped a 21-point spurt that left South Carolina up 48-24. South Carolina outscored Vanderbilt 36-14 in the quarter and led 74-38 going into the fourth. Staley said the Gamecocks regrouped at halftime and started playing faster, making quicker decisions along with some defensive adjustments on handling ball screens better.
“We grouped at halftime and took it to another level,” Staley said. “That is what pretty good teams should do, and I thought our team did that today.”
BIG PICTURE
South Carolina: The Gamecocks made Vanderbilt pay for its mistakes with a 27-10 scoring edge off the Commodores' 16 turnovers. They also used their speed for a 21-9 scoring difference on fast breaks. They also shot 50.7% (35-of-69) from the floor.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Gamecocks could be moving on up today in the new poll.
UP NEXT
South Carolina: Gamecocks visit Missouri on Thursday night.