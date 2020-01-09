Baylor takes down another UConn winning streak

Kim Mulkey and Baylor are making a habit of ending UConn's streaks.
Teá Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor (12-1) used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn 74-58 on Thursday night, ending the Huskies' 98-game home winning streak.
It was the second consecutive year that the Lady Bears ended a long UConn (12-1) run. Last season, Baylor stopped the Huskies' 126-game regular-season winning streak.
"We just happen to be the team that beat them. Not anymore than that. Streaks are made to be broken," Mulkey said.
UConn fell one victory short of tying its own NCAA record of 99 in a row at home. The Huskies previous loss at home came in the Big East final against Notre Dame on March 12, 2013. The defeat on Thursday was the worst for UConn since a 23-point defeat to LSU in the regional final of the 2007 NCAA Tournament.
"It hurts because that spans from three other teams," UConn senior guard Crystal Dangerfield said.
It was the worst home loss since Dec. 5, 2005, when UConn lost to North Carolina by 23 points.
Baylor led by three going into the fourth quarter and neither team could get much going on offense in the first few minutes of the final period. The Huskies cut the deficit to one on Christyn Williams' jumper with 6:36 left. Then the defending national champions took over.
The Lady Bears responded with the next 15 points to put the game away. The run started on a layup by Lauren Cox and two baskets by Nalyssa Smith. Smith finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
"We went on a run and they just missed some shots," Mulkey said. ""We didn't do anything differently in the fourth quarter. Fatigue set in, or our defense was that good in the fourth quarter. We're going to guard you man. Don't think there was any secret about that. I'd like to tell you we made a change and I was a genius."
UConn didn't score a basket after Williams' jumper until Dangerfield hit a 3-pointer in the final minute and the game decided.
Williams had 21 points to lead the Huskies.
This was UConn's first real test of the season. Since 2007, the Huskies (12-1) have played at least one team ranked in the top five before the New Year. This season the only ranked opponent before Thursday that UConn has faced was then-No. 16 DePaul.
"You know we have a really young team young in terms of being able to play in this kind of game," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "They don't know how to play in this kind of game. ... Fourth quarter we got four stops in a row and we came out empty handed in all four possessions. Had we scored in three of those possessions, we might have won the game."
While UConn hadn't been tested this season until this game, Baylor suffered its only loss of the season in the Paradise Jam Tournament over Thanksgiving to then-No. 5 South Carolina.
Baylor was up 33-25 late in the second quarter when UConn coach Geno Auriemma called a timeout. The Huskies responded by scoring the next nine points before Baylor hit the last basket before the half to take a 35-34 lead into the break.
The Lady Bears extended that lead to 55-52 after three quarters. The Huskies had a chance to make it a one-point game, but Walker missed a layup with a few seconds left. Auriemma slammed the scorers table with both hands in disgust after she missed it.
Iowa 66, No. 17 Maryland 61: Kathleen Doyle scored 21 points, Makenzie Meyer had 20 points and Iowa beat No. 17 Maryland 66-61 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Alexis Sevillian added 15 points and made a 3-pointer and a jumper back-to-back in the final 3 1/2 minutes to help the Hawkeyes (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) pull away. Iowa made 7 of 8 foul shots in the final 49 seconds to secure the win.
The Hawkeyes led by 14 in the second quarter, but the Terrapins (11-4, 2-2) erased the deficit and led 44-41 after an 11-0 run in the third quarter. Iowa retook the lead before the end of the quarter and never trailed in the fourth quarter although Maryland tied it twice.
Kaila Charles had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and Shakira Austin added 11 points and 13 boards for the Terrapins.
Maryland outrebounded Iowa 38-11 on the offensive glass and 59-35 overall. But the Terrapins made 26 of 84 shots, just 4 of 25 from 3-point range, and 5 of 13 from the foul line.
No. 4 South Carolina 91, Arkansas 82: South Carolina put the clams on Chelsea Dungee and cruised to another win.
Zia Cooke had 21 points, Aliyah Boston added 19 points and a career-high 25 rebounds and the fourth-ranked Gamecocks cleared another significant hurdle in its quest for a Southeastern Conference championship by topping No. 21 Arkansas 91-82 on Thursday night.
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris added 13 points for South Carolina. Former Rock Island standout Brea Beal added six points, 12 rebounds and an assists for the Gamecoacks.
The Gamecocks (15-1, 3-0) used a stingy defense to slow down Dungee, the Razorbacks star guard and one of the SEC's best scorers. Dungee racked up 63 points in two games last season against South Carolina but was held in check for most of the game. She began the night 0 for 11 from the field with three airballs. She came in averaging nearly 20 points per game but didn't score her first field goal until the third quarter and finished with 14 points.
MEN
No. 19 Michigan 84, Purdue 78 (2 OT): Zavier Simpson scored 22 points, Jon Teske added 18 and Michigan's seniors made big shots late as the 19th-ranked Wolverines outlasted Purdue 84-78 in double overtime on Thursday night.
Freshman Franz Wagner had 15 points for Michigan (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten), which avoided a third straight Big Ten loss.
Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams had career highs with 36 points and 20 rebounds but missed a shot to win at the regulation buzzer.
In the first overtime, Eric Hunter Jr. missed a contested jump shot for Purdue (9-7, 2-3), and Simpson's desperation 3-pointer on the run also missed for Michigan at the buzzer.
Michigan left little to chance in the second overtime, scoring the first nine points of the session. Teske had a three-point play, followed by 3-pointers from Simpson and Wagner.
No. 23 Wichita State 76, No. 21 Memphis 67: Jamarius Burton scored 16 points to lead hosting Wichita State past Memphis. Erik Stevenson had 12 points for the Shockers (14-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), and Tyson Etienne scored 11. Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis (12-3, 1-1). Achiuwa was 8 of 11 from the floor. Freshman reserve Tyler Harris scored 17 points for the Tigers.