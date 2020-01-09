Baylor takes down another UConn winning streak

The Lady Bears responded with the next 15 points to put the game away. The run started on a layup by Lauren Cox and two baskets by Nalyssa Smith. Smith finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

"We went on a run and they just missed some shots," Mulkey said. ""We didn't do anything differently in the fourth quarter. Fatigue set in, or our defense was that good in the fourth quarter. We're going to guard you man. Don't think there was any secret about that. I'd like to tell you we made a change and I was a genius."

UConn didn't score a basket after Williams' jumper until Dangerfield hit a 3-pointer in the final minute and the game decided.

Williams had 21 points to lead the Huskies.

This was UConn's first real test of the season. Since 2007, the Huskies (12-1) have played at least one team ranked in the top five before the New Year. This season the only ranked opponent before Thursday that UConn has faced was then-No. 16 DePaul.