Regardless of either team's record, the annual Wooden Shoe Bowl football game between longtime rivals Fulton and Morrison is always a hot ticket in both towns.
However, the 43rd annual regular season matchup between the Steamers and the Mustangs is generating even more heat, with the teams having combined to win five of their first six games.
The home squad for tonight's 7 p.m. showdown, Morrison, is off to its first 3-0 start since its undefeated Class 2A state championship season of 2009; Fulton comes in at 2-1 with a two-game winning streak, including a decisive 54-6 win over Bureau Valley to open Three Rivers Rock Division play.
"It's always a great game, no matter what kind of year either team is having," said Fulton coach Patrick Lower. "It's a rivalry game, it doesn't matter what the records are. We strive to get better each and every day, and we hope to keep improving and have a good game (tonight)."
Led by linebackers Isaak Shetler (39 tackles) and Nathan Mickley (31), the Mustangs have outscored their opponents 111-16 and have held each of them in single-digit scoring, including last Friday's 16-3 win at Riverdale in their Three Rivers Rock opener.
After finishing 2-7 last fall with a youth-laden roster, second-year Morrison coach Ryan Oetting is seeing last season's experience pay off handsomely through the first third of the 2019 prep campaign.
"We played a lot of juniors at our skill positions last year, and we were hoping that experience would pay off," Oetting said. "You never know until you put on the pads. But, these guys have really matured as seniors. It's really been a total team effort."
Offensively, junior quarterback Nate Helms has thrown for 263 yards and three touchdowns, with senior Keegan Anderson tallying 321 total yards and three TDs. Sophomore Hunter Newman, leads the 1A state vote-getting Mustangs with 241 rushing yards.
"Morrison is a team that's always on the radar, especially when they play us," said Lower. "Going into this year, we felt they could be 3-0 after three weeks, and we hoped to be 3-0, or at least 2-1. Both teams are where we expected them to be."
For the Steamers, junior fullback Ethan Rash is off to a torrid start with 419 yards and five touchdowns in three games. Defensively, the trio of sophomore linebacker Keegan VanKampen (28 tackles), junior end Josh Huizenga (27 tackles) and senior cornerback Eathan Long (25) set the pace.
"We didn't have three of our starters in the first two weeks because of injury, so last week was the first week we were at full strength and as healthy as we can be," said Lower, whose club's lone loss was a 45-7 opening-night setback against a 2-1 Princeton club.
Going into tonight's matchup at Bud Cole Field, Fulton has reeled off five straight wins in the rivalry game. All told, Morrison leads the all-time series 55-29-5, including a 27-15 edge since the Wooden Shoe traveling trophy was introduced to the rivalry in 1977.
But with a large home crowd anticipated for tonight's game, Oetting feels his 'Stangs can bring the Shoe back to the Whiteside County seat for the first time since 2013.
"It's also Morrison's Hall of Fame night, so this is really going to be exciting for the community," he said. "Whether it's Week 4 or Week 6, we'd feel the same way. Our guys are excited to be playing this game at home."