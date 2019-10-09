The mood, style and shade are all noir in the latest production at the Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Building off the venue's past nostalgia-drenched presentations of radio plays of “It's a Wonderful Life” and “War of the Worlds,” Black Box co-founder and director Lora Adams will present “The Man with Bogart’s Face: A Radio Play” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
A man whose identity we never learn has his face altered so that he looks like Humphrey Bogart and is involved in a “Maltese Falcon”-type caper, according to a synopsis. The show includes plenty of dames and heroes and villains, all played for laughs.
The show is based on a 1980 film of the same name, written and produced by Andrew Fenady.
"The Man With Bogart's Face” is a “loving tribute to the genre of hard-boiled detectives of the 1940s and the Hollywood movies that glorified their derring-do,” according to a Hollywood Reporter review. “Fenady obviously has a strong affection for those tough private eyes and gorgeous women who both plagued and pursued them.”
The Moline cast will include Scott Tunnicliff, Phillip Dunbridge, Mark Ruebling, James Driscoll, Susan Perrin-Sallak, Patti Flaherty, Lisa Kahn and Ashley Hanson.
Tickets are $16 ($13 on opening night). They're available at theblackboxtheatre.com.