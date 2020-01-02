BASEBALL NOTES: White Sox, Robert agree to $50 million, 6-year contract

The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert agreed Thursday to a $50 million, six-year contract, clearing the way for the prized outfielder to open the season in the majors.

The White Sox can add the 22-year-old Cuban to their opening day roster if they think he is ready rather than hold him in the minors because of service time issues.

"I risked everything when I left Cuba to pursue this dream, and now I know the whole process and all my sacrifices will be rewarded," Robert said in a statement. "My next step is to keep working as hard as ever, but now with more dedication and desire to help my team achieve our ultimate goal of winning championships."

Robert combined to hit .328 with 32 home runs, 92 RBIs, 108 runs and 36 stolen bases last season at Class A, Double-A and Triple-A. He was the first minor leaguer since Joc Pederson in 2014 with at least 30 homers and 30 steals and the first White Sox prospect to do it since at least 1988. Robert ranked among the minor league leaders in total bases (tied for second), hits (fourth), extra-base hits (fourth) runs (fifth) and triples (tied for sixth).

Robert has hit .312 over three minor league seasons. Chicago signed him as an international free agent on May 27, 2017.