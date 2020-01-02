BASEBALL NOTES: White Sox, Robert agree to $50 million, 6-year contract

The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert agreed Thursday to a $50 million, six-year contract, clearing the way for the prized outfielder to open the season in the majors.
The White Sox can add the 22-year-old Cuban to their opening day roster if they think he is ready rather than hold him in the minors because of service time issues.
"I risked everything when I left Cuba to pursue this dream, and now I know the whole process and all my sacrifices will be rewarded," Robert said in a statement. "My next step is to keep working as hard as ever, but now with more dedication and desire to help my team achieve our ultimate goal of winning championships."
Robert combined to hit .328 with 32 home runs, 92 RBIs, 108 runs and 36 stolen bases last season at Class A, Double-A and Triple-A. He was the first minor leaguer since Joc Pederson in 2014 with at least 30 homers and 30 steals and the first White Sox prospect to do it since at least 1988. Robert ranked among the minor league leaders in total bases (tied for second), hits (fourth), extra-base hits (fourth) runs (fifth) and triples (tied for sixth).
Robert has hit .312 over three minor league seasons. Chicago signed him as an international free agent on May 27, 2017.
"Luis is a hugely talented player who showed his unique set of impressive skills last season and who we believe will be making an impact at the Major League level during the 2020 season," general manager Rick Hahn said. "As he showed at three levels in 2019, Luis has the ability to impact a game dramatically with his bat, his speed, his glove and his arm. We see him as a very important part of a talented core of position players who we anticipate will be competing together with the White Sox for many seasons to come."
Robert is due $1.5 million in 2020, $3.5 million in 2021, $6 million in 2022, $9.5 million in 2023, $12.5 million in 2024 and $15 million in 2025. The White Sox hold $20-million options for 2026 and 2027, with $2 million buyouts for each season.
The deal is just the latest big money move by a team hoping to challenge in the AL Central after seven straight losing seasons. The White Sox have added catcher Yasmani Grandal ($73 million, four years), slugger Edwin Encarnación ($12 million, one year) and pitchers Dallas Keuchel ($55.5 million, three years) and Gio Gonzalez ($5 million, one year). They also brought back slugger Jose Abreu on a $50 million, three-year deal and acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers.
Robert figures to join a young core of hitters in the majors that includes Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez. Keuchel and Gonzalez will join a rotation led by All-Star Lucas Giolito that also includes Reynaldo Lopez and Dylan Cease. Promising young right-hander Michael Kopech is also expected to return following Tommy John surgery.
The White Sox also designated right-handed pitcher Tayron Guerrero for assignment.
Yankees' German suspended: Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 season as part of an 81-game ban for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.
The league announced the suspension Thursday. Germán has agreed not to appeal.
Germán was put on administrative leave on Sept. 19 while MLB investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child. He missed the final nine games of the 2019 regular season and all nine of New York's postseason games. Those missed games will count toward his ban.
Germán's ban is the longest levied by MLB under its domestic violence policy for a player who was not formally charged. Addison Russell of the Chicago Cubs was suspended 40 games spanning the 2018-19 seasons following a series of allegations by his ex-wife. Former San Diego pitcher José Torres was banned 100 games in 2018 following an arrest on domestic violence charges.
The right-hander was the Yankees' winningest pitcher last season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances. The 27-year-old had a $577,000 salary but will not be paid for the time he missed after being placed on leave. He is expected to make a similar salary for 2020 but again will not be paid while suspended.
Germán will be eligible to return June 5 against Tampa Bay, barring any postponements.
The Yankees said in a statement they "remain steadfast in our support" of MLB's investigative and disciplinary process regarding Germán.
Germán will participate in a treatment program and will also make a contribution to Sanctuary for Families, a New York-based nonprofit group that aids victims of domestic violence.
New York has been preparing to go on without Germán for much of 2020. The club signed right-hander Gerrit Cole to a $324 million, nine-year contract last month, the largest deal ever for a pitcher for total dollars and average annual value. Cole is expected to be followed in the rotation by left-hander James Paxton and right-handers Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino, with lefties J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery also available.
The suspension will delay Germán's eligibility for free agency from after 2023 to after 2024. If he returns June 5 and remains on the big league roster for the rest of the season, he will still likely be eligible for salary arbitration after 2020.
Red Sox moves: The Boston Red Sox have signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a $900,000, one-year contract. Boston also designated first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis for assignment to make space on the 40-man roster, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Thursday.
The 28-year-old Plawecki is a five-year big league veteran with the New York Mets and Cleveland Indians. He's a career .218 hitter and batted .222 with three homers, 17 RBIs and a .629 OPS in 59 games with Cleveland last season.
Travis, 26, was a second-round pick by Boston in 2014. He's struggled in brief major league stints since debuting in 2017, batting .230 with seven homers and a .659 OPS over 111 games.
___