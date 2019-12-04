Angels to buy Angel Stadium, stay in Anaheim through 2050
The Los Angeles Angels have reached a proposed agreement to stay in Anaheim through 2050 as part of a deal in which they will pay $325 million to buy Angel Stadium and its surrounding parking lots from the city.
The Angels and the city government announced the deal Wednesday that likely secures the franchise's long-term future in Orange County. The deal allows the team to decide whether to use the property to build a new stadium, which would be funded by the Angels.
"We appreciate the Mayor's leadership in working to keep the Angels here in Anaheim, which has been our home for over 50 years," Angels owner Arte Moreno said. "Today is the first step in enabling us to invest in our future by building a winning team and delivering a high-quality fan experience."
The team had a deadline of Dec. 31 to opt out of its lease or to stay committed until 2029. Instead, the sides reached a deal that allows the Angels to control the property and its plans for the 133 surrounding acres while relieving the city of its costly maintenance obligations on the 53-year-old stadium.
The proposal will be considered by Anaheim's City Council in stages later this month and in 2020, but it is expected to be approved.
"After years of uncertainty, we have a path forward for baseball in Anaheim," Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu said. "This proposal reflects what we've heard from our community by keeping the Angels in Anaheim, bringing money for our neighborhoods and the prospect of more affordable housing, parks and jobs for Anaheim."
The deal would extend through 2050 with options for the Angels to stay for an additional 15 years. The deal contains no specific commitments about the developments to be built on the land, but the city anticipates the possibility of hotels, affordable housing and entertainment properties within the Platinum Triangle, Anaheim's name for the district between Angel Stadium and Disneyland, which is 3 miles away.
The Angels have endured four straight losing seasons, but their long-term foundation has grown increasingly solid in 2019. Earlier in the year, they signed three-time AL MVP Mike Trout to a $426.5 million contract through 2030, the largest deal ever given to any athlete in a North American team sport.
Carrasco, Donaldson top comebackers: Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco and Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson have won the Comeback Player of the Year awards, according to Major League Baseball.
Carrasco won the American League award. He was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in early June, missed three months while undergoing treatment and returned to the Indians in a relief role in September.
In October, the 32-year-old right-hander from Venezuela won the Roberto Clemente Award presented for the character he's shown on and off the field.
Donaldson won the National League honor. He played only 52 games for Toronto and Cleveland in 2018 because of injuries, but bounced back for a big year with the Braves. The 2015 AL MVP hit 37 home runs and had 94 RBIs for the NL East champions. Donaldson became the second straight Braves player to win the NL comeback award after pitcher Jonny Venters last year.
The awards were chosen by the 30 team beat writers for MLB.com.
Orioles trade Bundy for pitching prospects: Right-hander Dylan Bundy, one of the longest-tenured Orioles, was dealt Wednesday to the Los Angeles Angels for four pitching prospects — right-handers Isaac Mattson, Kyle Bradish, Zach Peek and Kyle Brnovich — according to an industry source.
Bundy, a former top prospect who had long worked to live up to his potential, became another outgoing piece of the team's continued teardown this offseason after infielder Jonathan Villar was traded earlier this week for a rookie-level pitching prospect.
This time, the Orioles got a larger haul for their longest-tenured starting pitcher.
Mattson, 24, is closest to the majors of the four. A 2017 draftee, Mattson jumped from High-A Inland Empire to Triple-A Salt Lake in 2019, striking out 110 with a 1.01 WHIP in 73⅓ innings and a 2.33 ERA. Bradish, 23, was a fourth-round draft pick out of New Mexico State in 2018 and struck out 120 batters with a 1.42 WHIP and a 4.28 ERA in 24 games (18 starts) for Inland Empire.
Peek, 21, and Brnovich, 22, were each 2019 draft picks, with Peek selected in the sixth round and Brnovich in the eighth, though neither pitched after signing.
While far from the rotation-topping star the Orioles hoped he'd be when they took him fourth overall in the 2011 MLB draft, though before elbow injuries stunted his progress, Bundy was baseball's top prospect after the 2012 season.
By 2016, Bundy was out of minor-league options and his major-league career began out of the Orioles' bullpen. By midseason that year, he was in the rotation.
Bundy had a 4.02 ERA that year as the Orioles made their last playoff appearance, and has been a starter for them ever since, pitching on Opening Day in 2018. His first full season in the rotation in 2017 featured the reintroduction of his slider to his arsenal, giving Bundy a swing-and-miss pitch and allowing him to have what has proven to be his best season as a starter — 13-9 with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts.
He hit the 30-start threshold in 2018 and again in 2019, but took a step back in those seasons. In 2018, Bundy had a 5.45 ERA and allowed a league-high 41 home runs. He cut that number down to 29 this season, and improved some as he worked to alter his pitch mix and work in his secondaries more in lieu of using a hittable fastball.
Because of those changes, there's still the idea that getting Bundy to take another step with his secondary pitches and further embracing pitching that way could help him improve even more.
The Angels are taking that chance, and will have two seasons before Bundy reaches free agency.
Wednesday's trade comes two days after the contract tender deadline for arbitration-eligible players Monday, a day when the Orioles signed left-hander Richard Bleier to a contract for 2020, tendered contracts to Trey Mancini, Mychal Givens, Hanser Alberto, Miguel Castro, and Bundy, and traded Villar to the Miami Marlins for minor-league pitcher Easton Lucas.
In trading Villar and now Bundy, the Orioles shed a projected $15 million in payroll for 2020 to two of their arbitration-eligible players who were forecasted to make the most money of any of those seven initial eligible players.
Bundy being dealt leaves a rotation that features All-Star left-hander John Means, a returning Alex Cobb, and Asher Wojciechowski. Executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias said this week that adding rotation depth would be a priority this offseason.
The Athletic first reported Bundy was traded, and ESPN.com first reported the return.
St. Pete won't allow Rays to share games with Montreal: The mayor of St. Petersburg says the city will not allow the Tampa Bay Rays to pursue a plan to split home games between new stadiums that would be built in Florida and Montreal.
Mayor Rick Kriseman informed the City Council in a memo Wednesday that he and the team agree that the "best path forward" is to abide by an existing contract that requires the Rays to play at Tropicana Field through 2027.
The Rays have played home games in St. Petersburg since their inception in 1998. Principal owner Stuart Sternberg has been trying to garner support for a replacement to Tropicana Field for nearly a decade and envisions building two open-air stadiums to house the team as a viable solution.
"We agree generally with Mayor Kriseman's characterization of our months of conversations, though we would like to clarify two points. First, we do not agree that this is the best path forward. Second, we asked for the opportunity to explore this concept with both St. Petersburg and Montreal, and with Tampa and Montreal," Sternberg said in a statement.
"We recognize that we must now consider our post-2027 options and all that entails," Sternberg added, "and we remain steadfast in our belief that the Sister City concept is deserving of serious consideration."
Major League Baseball granted the team permission in June to explore the prospect of splitting games in open-air stadiums that would be built in St. Petersburg and Montreal, which has not had a team since the Expos left Canada after the 2004 season and became the Washington Nationals.
Kriseman rejected the notion then and reiterated Wednesday the city will not commit public money to fund a new ballpark for a part-time occupant.
The mayor said instead, St. Petersburg remains open to helping build a stadium for a full-time team.
"In accordance with the existing use agreement, should the Rays organization wish to continue exploration of the shared season concept with Montreal, that exploration must be limited to the 2028 season and beyond," Kriseman said.
Private equity mogul Stephen Bronfman, whose father Charles was the original owner of the Expos, is part of a group spearheading effort to return baseball to Montreal.
The Rays routinely rank near the bottom of the majors in attendance, including 29th among 30 teams this year, and have been pursuing a replacement for Tropicana Field for the past decade.
Marlins install artificial turf: The Miami Marlins will join Major League Baseball's trend toward artificial turf by installing the surface at Marlins Park for 2020, and they'll move in the fences for the second time in four years.
CEO Derek Jeter said an artificial surface solves the challenge the Marlins have had growing grass in the retractable-roof stadium since it opened in 2012. They'll install the same turf used by the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.
Five of the 30 teams in the majors now will have artificial turf. Arizona added it this year, joining Toronto and Tampa Bay. Texas' new ballpark opens in 2020.
"While playing the Diamondbacks in Arizona, we were able to get a close look and examine the new surface at Chase Field," Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said on a team website. "We agreed as an organization that this change was for the best after our players and staff had encouraging remarks regarding the playability of the playing surface."
The Marlins also plan to move in their fence in center and right-center field. The distances are changing from 407 to 400 feet in center and from 399 to 387 in right.
The distances "will now be more in line with the field dimensions you see across many of today's ballparks," Jeter said.
Since it opened, Marlins Park has had a reputation for being pitcher-friendly. This year the stadium had the third-lowest home run rate in the majors.
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo, whose team plays in Miami three series a season, said the new turf will require an adjustment.
"It does change how you play the game just a little bit," Nimmo said. "The bounces ... they can actually bounce over your head rather than right. So we'll see how it plays."
Cohen to increase stake in Mets? A hedge fund manager whose company paid $1.8 billion in U.S. criminal and civil settlements is in negotiations to increase his stake in the New York Mets, who left open the possibility he eventually could become controlling owner.
The team said Wednesday the deal between Sterling Partners and Steve Cohen would allow 83-year-old Fred Wilpon to remain as controlling owner and chief executive officer for five years.
Jeff Wilpon, the 57-year-old son of the owner, would remain as chief operating officer. Sterling Partners is controlled by the Wilpons.
Asked whether there could be a change in control in five years, Mets spokesman Harold Kaufman said the team had no comment beyond its statement.
Cohen, 63, first bought into the Mets in 2012 when the team sought $20 million minority investment stakes following the collapse of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, which cost the Wilpons and their companies large amounts.
Cohen is CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management and his stake in the Mets will continue to be managed by his family office, Cohen Private Ventures, the Mets said.
Cohen controlled SAC Capital Advisors, which in 2013 pled guilty to criminal fraud charges. SAC agreed to pay a $900 million fine and forfeit another $900 million to the federal government, though $616 million that SAC companies had already agreed to pay to settle parallel actions by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was to be deducted from the $1.8 billion.
Doubleday & Co., a publisher, bought the Mets in 1980 from the family of founding owner Joan Payson for $21.1 million, with the company owning 95 percent of the team and Wilpon controlling 5 percent.
When Doubleday & Co. was sold to the media company Bertelsmann AG in 1986, the publisher sold its shares of the team for $80.75 million to Wilpon and Nelson Doubleday, who became 50-50 owners.
Wilpon led a buyout of Doubleday's shares in August 2002 and became chairman and sole controlling owner. Saul Katz, the owner's brother-in-law and partner in the real estate firm Sterling Equities Inc., became team president and Jeff Wilpon became COO.