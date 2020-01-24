BASEBALL NOTEBOOK: Royals star Pérez becomes US Citizen at team's fan event

Gordon's production had declined since the 2015 season before he rebounded in 2019. It caused him to think heavily about coming back.

Matheny also has renewed passion after being out of the dugout in 2019. He managed the St. Louis Cardinals from 2012 through midseason in 2018 before being fired with a 47-46 record. He never had a losing season and led the Cardinals to the postseason in his first four years.

He spent the time between then and being named Royals manager last October learning about the Kansas City organization and about himself, including taking a course in baseball analytics.

"I want be up to speed with technology, and I made some friendships, including one with Ari Kaplan, who ran the course. I asked him to evaluate me as a manager. That's something I've never had done before. I needed someone to take that 30,000-foot evaluation. Help me see my blind spots. I just don't want to be a victim of what I don't know," he said.

Gordon's unusual contract: Alex Gordon agreed to consent to a trade by the Kansas City Royals starting June 16, an unusual provision in his new $4 million, one-year contract.