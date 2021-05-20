Bankers survey for parts of 10 states hits new record high

OMAHA, Neb. — The economy in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states is booming and would be soaring even higher if not for a regionwide labor shortage, according to a monthly survey of bankers released Thursday that hit a new record high just two months after setting the previous record.

The overall index of the Rural Mainstreet Survey for May reached 78.8 — almost 7 points higher than the previous record of 71.9 set in March and 10 points above April's 69.0.

Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy, while a score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy.

Strong grain prices, the Federal Reserve's record-low interest rates and growing exports have underpinned the regional economy's growth, said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the monthly survey.

Those strong grain prices are also fueling higher farmland values. According to David Oppedahl, senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and author of the AgLetter, farmland values in the 7th Federal Reserve District that includes Iowa and Illinois, grew by 3% from Jan. 1 through April 1, and by 7% from April 1, 2020, through April 1, 2021.

Iowa farmland values jumped by 10% from April 1, 2020, through April 1, 2021, while Illinois farmland values grew at 4% for the same period.